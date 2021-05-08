Brokers Set Expectations for Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.25) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.69). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 37,945 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 234,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 106,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,091,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,449,495 shares of company stock worth $158,416,585 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

