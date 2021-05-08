Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Issues Earnings Results

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%.

Brookdale Senior Living stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.32. 3,905,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,115. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.86. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

BKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.