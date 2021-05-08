Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BBU has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.