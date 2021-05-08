Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,645 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

In other Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $207,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:RA opened at $22.18 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

