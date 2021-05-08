Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Downgraded by R. F. Lafferty to Hold

R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00.

BEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of BEP opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -76.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,378,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,477,000 after purchasing an additional 311,894 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,597,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 601,801 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

