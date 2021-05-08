Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an equal weight rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.69.

Shares of BEP.UN stock opened at C$44.98 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$36.23 and a 52-week high of C$63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.36 billion and a PE ratio of -69.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.31%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

