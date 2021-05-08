Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) PT Raised to $17.00 at Raymond James

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. Research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $744,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,667,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,476,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 544,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 193,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $9,562,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

