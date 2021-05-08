BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%.

BRT traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 20,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,986. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRT. B. Riley upped their price objective on BRT Apartments from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.