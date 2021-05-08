BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 20,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,986. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

