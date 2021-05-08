BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EVOP. Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,174 shares of company stock worth $3,108,263 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,930,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after acquiring an additional 480,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,577,000 after buying an additional 380,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after buying an additional 346,297 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,628,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after buying an additional 274,707 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

