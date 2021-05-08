Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

AVEM stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.12.

