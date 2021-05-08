Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in International Business Machines by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $145.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

