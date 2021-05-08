Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $194.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $197.28. The firm has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

