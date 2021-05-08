Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Marino Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,394,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,409,000 after buying an additional 254,894 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $171.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

