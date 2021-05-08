Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Cabot were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,615,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,230,000 after buying an additional 300,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cabot by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 186,156 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cabot by 172.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after buying an additional 97,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 87,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $63.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.