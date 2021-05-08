Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.81 Million

Brokerages expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to announce sales of $177.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.60 million. Cadence Bancorporation reported sales of $184.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $719.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $699.70 million to $748.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $701.87 million, with estimates ranging from $671.80 million to $726.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $22.92. 736,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,345. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

