Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $17.03. 247,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,471. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.46 million, a P/E ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 0.87. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

