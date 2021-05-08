Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CLBS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,891. The company has a market cap of $90.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.55. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

