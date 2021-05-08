Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLBS. Brookline Capital Management boosted their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.06.

NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.55. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.