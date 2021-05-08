Calidus Resources Limited (ASX:CAI) Insider Purchases A$600,000.00 in Stock

Calidus Resources Limited (ASX:CAI) insider David Reeves purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$600,000.00 ($428,571.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Calidus Resources

Calidus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and exploitation of gold minerals in Australia. Its flagship property is the Warrawoona Gold project covering an area of approximately 780 square kilometers located in the East Pilbara district of the Pilbara Goldfield in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

