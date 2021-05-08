Callaway Golf (ELY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Callaway Golf to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY opened at $31.13 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47.

ELY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.