Callisto Network Market Cap Reaches $44.01 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $44.01 million and approximately $366,633.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.09 or 0.06456634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $126.03 or 0.00212960 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.