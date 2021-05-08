Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.290-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.01 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.67.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Shares of CMBM traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.61. The company had a trading volume of 402,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,774. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,220,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,861,666.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,069.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.