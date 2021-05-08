Canaccord Genuity Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,400.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.67% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,135.79.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,291.61 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,266.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3,202.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.