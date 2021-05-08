Canaccord Genuity Trims Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Target Price to $126.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.27. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 1.18. Itron has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,163 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Itron by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Itron by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after buying an additional 351,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 415,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,807,000 after buying an additional 110,905 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

