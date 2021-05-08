Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Receives Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNQ. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.50 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.80.

TSE CNQ opened at C$41.70 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.77 and a 1-year high of C$41.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.83. The firm has a market cap of C$49.47 billion and a PE ratio of 22.18.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total value of C$201,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,280,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,831,510.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,875 shares of company stock worth $3,342,743.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

