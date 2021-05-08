Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CGC. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 153.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 246,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

