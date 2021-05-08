Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the year.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560. 12.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

