Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.05) per share for the year.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

TGTX stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

