Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

ZYNE has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $4.49 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $185.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 189,103 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,814,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 923,303 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 64,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 674.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 125,400 shares during the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

