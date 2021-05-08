Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.92) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.05 million, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,678,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 159,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

