Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Forma Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($6.39) per share for the year.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Forma Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of FMTX opened at $25.52 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

