Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Provention Bio, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Provention Bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.48) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Provention Bio by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

