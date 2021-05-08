Capital One Financial Weighs in on Transocean Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Transocean in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter.

RIG has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.78.

Shares of RIG opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Transocean has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Transocean’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 979.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Transocean by 201.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

