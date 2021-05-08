Capital Planning Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $98.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $99.56.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

