Capital Planning Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDJ. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $3,697,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 202,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 197,538 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000.

BDJ stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

