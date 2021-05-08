Capital Planning LLC Has $15.60 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,174 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.9% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 618,602 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $145,848,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 126,415 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,720 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

Microsoft stock opened at $252.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $175.68 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.