Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CPLP. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $246.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

