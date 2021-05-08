Cappasity Achieves Market Cap of $8.73 Million (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Cappasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cappasity has a market cap of $8.73 million and approximately $185,373.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00081680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00064866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00103078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.06 or 0.00773314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,295.43 or 0.09058595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

