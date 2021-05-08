CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 173 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB stock opened at $176.39 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,837 shares of company stock worth $2,689,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

