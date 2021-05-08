CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 728 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

