CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Match Group by 171.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 233,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,888,000 after purchasing an additional 147,894 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $146.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.50, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

