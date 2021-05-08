CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $6.24 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Home Depot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in The Home Depot by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $339.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $364.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.20 and a 1 year high of $339.81.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

