CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $786,000 Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $25,427,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $237.27 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.65 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.52 and its 200-day moving average is $248.13.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

