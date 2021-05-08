CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $229.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $229.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.38.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.05.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

