Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $60.83, but opened at $56.00. Cardinal Health shares last traded at $54.80, with a volume of 64,371 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after buying an additional 322,495 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,424,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $166,229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after buying an additional 416,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

