Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$293.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$318.00 to C$293.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$246.67.

Shares of CJT opened at C$176.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$174.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$200.54. The company has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 824.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$125.18 and a twelve month high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$175.50 million. Analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.8599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 449.53%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

