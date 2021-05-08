CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. CarGurus updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.230-0.250 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.23-0.25 EPS.

CarGurus stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,253,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,368. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04.

Get CarGurus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

In other CarGurus news, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $637,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,286,478 shares in the company, valued at $32,432,110.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,594 shares of company stock worth $1,964,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.