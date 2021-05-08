Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$18.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cascades to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.71.

TSE:CAS traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.03. 463,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,411. Cascades has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 2.2199999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

