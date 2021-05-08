Cascades (TSE:CAS) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$17.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cascades to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Cascades to C$20.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cascades in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.71.

CAS traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.03. 463,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,411. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$12.80 and a 12-month high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cascades will post 2.2199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

